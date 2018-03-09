Mr. Charles Franklin Tucker, age 80, of Rome, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Tucker was born in Rome, GA on November 7, 1937, son of the late Oliver Frank Tucker and the late Gladys Compton Tucker. He was a graduate of Rome High School and served for a brief time in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Georgia Power for over 37 years. Mr. Tucker was a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors and Second Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Pat Ogles, to whom he was married on April 6, 1958; 2 daughters, Kay Tucker Doegg, and her husband, Keith, Rome, and Beth Tucker Hemmer, and her husband, Lance, Jacksonville, FL; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Doegg, Birmingham, AL, Kady Doegg, Athens, GA, Daniel Hemmer and Matthew Hemmer, both of Orlando, FL; a sister, Ann Mills, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Dr. Gary Graves will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.