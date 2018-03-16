Mr. Anderson Milton Holcombe, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Holcombe was born in Rome, Georgia on March 9, 1942, son of the late Herman Milton Holcombe and the late Marion May Holcombe. He was a veteran of the U. S. Airforce and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, Mr. Holcombe worked for Hunt & Associates as a Residential Appraiser. He had previously worked for Trend Mills and was a former owner of Shorter Heights Florist.

Survivors include two daughters, Dena Rakestraw and her husband, Jim, Cumming, and Suzanne Gillespie, Canton; two granddaughters, Emma Gillespie and Megan Gillespie; five siblings, John Holcombe, Rome, Terry Morgan, Lilburn, Joe Holcombe, Rome, Fred Holcombe, Rome, and Beth Usry, Kennesaw; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Terpening officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday from 11am until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.