Miss Kathy Denise Colburn, age 47, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018, at her residence.

Miss Colburn was born in Rome, GA on August 30, 1970, daughter of the late Cleveson and Mary Sue Kirby Colburn. She was employed for over 20 years as Custodian at Sara Hightower Regional Library here in Rome. She attended the Church of God of Prophecy and attended Network Day Services in Rome.

Survivors include her brother, Steve Colburn, and his wife, Angie, Rome; a niece, Leann Holbert, and her husband, Corey, Rome; 2 nephews, Bradley Paige, and his wife, Lauren, and Joshua Paige, all of Rome; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Leonard Crawford and Brother David House officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Bradley Paige, Corey Holbert, Don Shelnutt, Doyle Young, Dustin Young, and Matt Burnham.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.