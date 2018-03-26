Miss Elizabeth Ann Turner, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at a local health care facility.

Miss Turner was born in Floyd County on March 10, 1951, daughter of Ellen Elizabeth Stephens Turner and the late Zim Henry Turner. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School in the class of 1968. She was a graduate of Georgia Southwestern College receiving her Bachelors’ Degree in Psychology. She was a Lifetime Member and Past President of the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, was a member of the Board of Directors of Animal Control and was a member of the Board of Disability Link. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Ellen Elizabeth Turner, Rome; 3 brothers, Charles Turner, Columbia, SC, Greg Turner, and his wife, Angie, Rome, and Mark Turner, and his wife, Joan, Sautee, GA; her partner, Lee Ann Gray, Rome; nieces and nephews, Natasha, Adam, Jason, Jeffery, Heather and Brooke; her canine friends, Cubie, Jasper, Amber, Pat, Honey and Penny.

In keeping with Miss Turner’s wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 7pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her brother, Mark Turner, will deliver a eulogy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6pm until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, 518 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.