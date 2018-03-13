Minor injuries reported in Polk County school bus wreck

A Polk School District school bus with half a dozen children aboard reportedly ran off the road Monday afternoon, resulting in some minor injuries.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, police, fire and EMS units responded to a reported school bus wreck just after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon on East John Hand Road, near the Greenbriar Road intersection.

Tire tracks on the shoulder left from the school bus stretched for more than 250 feet eastbound before the bus ended up stretched across both lanes of traffic, blocking the road for several hours.

“There were six kids on the bus, three of them were transported to the hospital for minor injuries,” said Chief Newsome. “The other three were released to their parents, so of course our first priority is to take care of any injuries, especially our young people.”

Cedartown Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the wreck and whether or not another vehicle was involved.

From WGAA radio