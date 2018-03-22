Man Wanted for Floyd County Child Molestation Found in Cedar Bluff, Found Trafficking Drugs

According to Cherokee County, AL Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a Georgia fugitive was taken into custody by deputies at a residence in the Ferrell community on Wednesday. The fugitive, Damian C. Ingram, 26 of Cedar Bluff, is wanted in Floyd County, Georgia on charges of child molestation and a probation violation.

A second individual, Magan N. Knight, 28 of Silver Creek, Georgia was also arrested at the residence after a significant amount of methamphetamine was recovered by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Both were charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Ingram will be extradited by Floyd County upon release from Cherokee County.