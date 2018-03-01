Man Charged with Stealing Delivery Truck and Assaulting Collinsville Police Officers

Deputy Chief Rex Leath of the Collinsville Police Department was dispatched to the Mapco station at the intersection of Alabama Highway 68 and I-59, where he was informed by the store clerk that a Supreme Beverage delivery truck had been stolen from the parking lot, and strangely enough, was located at the Delta Express just across the highway.

Leath made contact with the man in the truck and asked him what he was doing and he said he was making deliveries.

At that point the Supreme Beverage driver told Deputy Chief Leath the man in question had climbed into his delivery truck, and driven off. Leath then placed the suspect – identified as 39 year old La Morris Strickland, of Roanoke – under arrest on a charge of Theft of Property 1st Degree. He was taken to the Collinsville City Jail to be booked and processed.

However during the booking process, Strickland reportedly became belligerent and refused to comply, fighting with officers for several minutes. According to the information in a news release issued by the Collinsville Police Department, during the course of the confrontation, Strickland punched Reserve Officer Amanda McCormick in the face – then shoved her to the ground.

Chief Deputy Leath gave chase as Strickland ran out the front door of the department – and, at that point, Leath tased Strickland before being punched in the face.

Several bystanders came to the aid of the officer tackling Strickland until he could be cuffed and finally brought under control.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Crossville Police Department Officers arrived to provide assistance prior to Strickland being transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center. He continued to struggle – managing to slap Chief Deputy Leath in the face yet again as he was being put into the back of the patrol unit.

Strickland’s charges added up to Theft of Property 1st Degree, Escape 1st Degree and three counts of Assault on a Police Officer – with bonds totaling $52,500.

Collinsville Police Deputy Chief Rex Leath would like to say “thank you” to those bystanders that provided assistance, and also DeKalb County Deputy Cagle and DeKalb County Deputy Brown and Crossville Police Department Assistant Chief Jacky Clayton.

From WEIS Radio