Local Model Student Wins Scholarship from Noon Optimist Club

The Rome Noon Optimist Club recently completed its annual Essay Contest. Nineteen students from the Rome/Floyd County area submitted for consideration on this year’s topic, “Can Society Function without Respect?”

Model High School student Emily Falcitelli will represent the club at the upcoming GATEway Optimist District Contest where the winner will receive a $2,500.00 scholarship to the college of their choice.

The Rome Noon Optimist Club was chartered on December 3, 1948, and has provided continuous service to the youth of Rome and Floyd County for more than six decades. The Rome Noon Optimist Club embodies the motto of Optimist International, “Friend of Youth”, with all local club activities focusing on developing the potential and recognizing the accomplishment of the youth in our community. The club raises in excess of $30,000 from the annual pancake breakfast and all of the proceeds benefit the Noon Optimist Club’s youth-related projects in and around Rome.