Dawn Alisa Treglown, 54 of Lindale, was found with meth after police said they pulled her over for driving a car without a tag light.

Reports said that Treglown was stopped on Teat Street when police said they found a glass pipe with suspected meth inside. They also said she allegedly possessed a baggie of a substance suspected to be meth.

Treglown is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and no tag light.