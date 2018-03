Courtney Elizabeth Alexis Shelp, 19 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said she attacked her 38 year-old mother at her home.

Reports said that Shelp shoved her mother to the ground, which resulted in an injury to her left arm.

Police added that Shelp also violated a protective order that had been previously placed against her by having contact with the victim.

Shelp is charged with simple battery and violation of family violence order.