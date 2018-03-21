Lindale Man Slams his Car into Woman’s Vehicle

Jimmy Wayne Roberson, 56 of Lindale, was arrested at a location on Maple Road after he allegedly purposely drove his vehicle into someone else’s car.

Reports said that Roberson then proceeded to yell at the victim, a 43 year-old woman who had previously taken a protective order out against him.

A 10 year-old child was also a passenger in the victim’s car.

A can of Bud Light and a taser was found in Roberson’s car.

Roberson is charged with aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct, cruelty to children, open container, aggressive driving and driving without insurance.