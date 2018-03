Jason Edward Jackson, 36 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said he engaged in oral sex, as well as regular sex, with a 15 year-old girl.

Reports stated that Jackson told the teen as they were having sex that “this is your mothers fault hat I am having to do this.”

Police added that the incident occurred at a home on Puckett Road in Silver Creek.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy of a child.