Lindale Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Woman

Steven Joseph Branton, 32 of Lindale, was jailed this week after police said he threatened to kill a woman at a home on Hillside Drive.
Reports said that the woman fled the home in fear of her life.
Branton is charged with simple assault.
