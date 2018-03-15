Lagrange Man Arreted in Rome on Theft Charge

Treveion Maurice Turman, 18 of Lagrange, was arrested at the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and Martha Berry Blvd this week after police said they found in in a stolen car.

Reports said that the car had been reported stolen in another state.

Police stated that while questioning Turman he gave them a fake name and date of birth before attempting to flee the scene.

Police added that Turman’s escape caused two police officers to suffer cuts and scraps, as well as damage to a patrol car.

Turman is charged with theft by taking, criminal damage to a business; give false information to olice, and two counts felony obstruction.