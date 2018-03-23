Kingston Man Charged with Trying to Refund Stolen Merchandise

William Carlquit Johnson, 34 of Kingston, was arrested this week after police said he took items from a self at Walmart and then proceeded to take it to customer service in an attempt to get a refund.
Johnson is charged with theft by deception.
William Carlquit Johnson, 34 of Kingston, was arrested this week after police said he took items from a self at Walmart and then proceeded to take it to customer service in an attempt to get a refund.
Johnson is charged with theft by deception.
2014 Powered By Micro Plus Inc.