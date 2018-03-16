Kasandra Laine (Williams) Novinger Kasandra “Kasey” Laine Novinger, 34, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Monday March 12, 2018. Kasey is survived by her husband Brent and loving son Julian Reed “JR”. She will be forever remembered by her parents, Keith and Sandra Williams of Douglasville, Georgia, her sister Karen (Michael) Hubbard of Villa Rica, Georgia and brother Keith (Tiffany) Williams of Sanibel, Florida. Kasey will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Jessika Suttles, Jake Suttles, Brayden Williams, Landon Williams and Jackson Williams as well as her mother-in-law Julia Beck and many friends. Kasey was born October 14, 1983 in Marietta, Georgia, the third of three children to Keith and Sandra (Clemons) Williams. She attended Douglas County High School where she excelled in and out of the classroom, most notably, as a standout golfer winning an unprecedented four County Player of the Year awards. Kasey attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia on an athletic scholarship where she studied psychology and competed on the Ladies Golf Team. She earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology from Berry College in 2006. Kasey continued her educational achievements by earning a Master’s of Science in Psychology from Tiffin University in 2016.

Kasey worked and served the community as a probation officer for the Georgia Department of Corrections from 2007 to 2016 and as a United States Probation Officer since 2016. She received numerous awards and recognitions including Probation Officer of the Quarter, Finalist for Probation Officer of the Year and the Georgia Department of Corrections Excellence Award. Kasey was a loving mother and committed wife who showed unwavering support and care for her beloved JR. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 17th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Daniel’s Funeral Home, 901 East 2nd Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161. The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 18, at 2:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road SW, Rome, Georgia 30161. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 19 at 2:00 pm at Center Presbyterian Church, 6265 Hwy 360, Tellico Plains, Tennessee 37385. Kasey’s family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, those interested may make donations in Kasey’s honor to NAMI Rome, 3 Central Plaza, Box 317, Rome, Georgia 30161.