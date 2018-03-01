Karla Janette Knight, 52, of Rome passed away Wednesday evening, February 28, 2018 in a local hospital following a short illness.

Karla was born May 28, 1965 in Albion, Michigan, daughter of Jessie Thomas Myrick and the late Wanda Key Myrick, who preceded her in death June 16, 2016. Karla loved to shop and spend time with her animals.

Survivors include her son Landon Knight and his wife Ashley; two grandchildren Elyana and Brody Knight; her father Jessie Thomas Myrick; sister Lori Shiflett and her husband David, all of Rome. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Monday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue Rome, GA with Reverend Billy Raybern officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 1until 2 PM at the funeral home.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Karla Janette Knight.