Jerry Wayne Faith, age 82 of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018 in Floyd Medical Center.

Jerry was born on December 19, 1935 in Gordon County to the late Howard Austin Faith and Bessie Mae Patterson Faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Faith.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jeremy Faith and his wife Donna of Savannah; two daughters, Renay Wells and her husband Graham of Newman, and Krystal Nobles of Managua, Nicaragua; brother, Glenn Faith and his wife Nelda of Calhoun; two nephews, Daryl Faith and his wife Kathleen of New Braunfels, Texas and Jeff Carter and his wife Carolyn of Buchanan, Virginia; niece, Anita Turner and her husband Daryl of Dalton; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 11 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Clyde McEntyre officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until 11 AM at Thomas Funeral Home.

