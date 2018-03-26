Harbin Clinic board has voted to close the Vitality Fitness Center. According to reports,employees that will be losing their jobs are not going to be offered any type of severance package.

According to an email from Kenna Stock, Chief Executive Officer, “We are writing to let you know that Vitality Fitness will close at the end of June. It is never easy to make a decision to close a part of our business, but we always strive to keep the overall strength of Harbin Clinic in mind. Many of our medical departments in Rome and our other locations are growing and need room.”

He added, “We will continue the Harbin race series with the Rome Floyd Parks and Rec Department, along with other free fitness opportunities such as our popular Walk With a Doc series every third Saturday at 9 am at Bridge Point Plaza between April and November. ”

Stock said that if customers have paid in advance for a full year,Harbin Clinic will refund the prorated portion of your annual dues. The reimbursement will automatically be processed and mailed to the address on file with Vitality Fitness in June.