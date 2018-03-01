Grandfather Arrested After Attempting to Pick Child Up From School Drunk

On Wednesday afternoon officers were dispatched to the Adairsville Elementary School in reference to an intoxicated driver in the pick-up line attempting to pick up his grandchildren.

A teacher noticed a vehicle in the pick-up line that did not have a sticker displayed in the windshield. The teacher approached the driver, identified later as James Robert Chancey, age 58, of Adairsville, to see who he was there to pick up.

According to Adairsville Police reports, the teacher smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. An Adairsville officer was dispatched to the school. They found Chancey still inside the vehicle in the pick-up line. The officers investigated further, Chancey was arrested and transported to the Bartow County Jail without incident. Chancey was charged with D.U.I. Less Safe and Open Container Violation.

From WBHF Radio