GNTC’s Spring Plant Sale Takes Place April 10-13

The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC), an annual tradition in Rome, will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10.

The sale will end at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and then from Wednesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 12, the sale will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day of the sale will be a half-day on Friday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Purchases may be made with cash or check.

The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives Horticulture students real-world experience.

“This is one of the best teaching tools that the program has,” said David Warren, director of Horticulture at GNTC. “Students wait on customers, learn about all the plants so they can answer questions, and also raise all the crops.”

Items being sold include a large selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, and potted geraniums. The vegetables will include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, eggplants, and more.

“Some of the plants were raised from cuttings, but pretty much all the edible plants such as peppers or tomatoes came from seeds,” said Shannon Bryant of Lafayette.

The sale will take place at the greenhouses located across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC.

