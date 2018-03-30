Georgia Steeplechase Debuts with Jump Racing and Fun Activities

The Georgia Steeplechase, a new and exciting event celebrating the race horse and the coming of spring, will make its debut on Saturday, April 7, at Kingston Downs in Rome.

The Georgia Steeplechase is all new, and it offers a way for fans from Greater Atlanta and beyond to welcome spring in their very own ways. The Georgia Steeplechase, a festival of racing and spring, has something for everyone.

Created by Anthony-Scott and Phoebe Anne Hobbs, the Georgia Steeplechase grew out of their boundless affection for a spring event featuring steeplechase racing and good times with family and friends.

Now, they are sharing their passion with the entire Atlanta region by staging a unique event that combines an exciting outdoor horse sport with activities for the entire family.

Patrons of the new Georgia Steeplechase will be able to customize their day at Kingston Downs to their tastes and liking. They can put out a tailgate spread in the infield, or they can entertain their guests and family at premier homestretch boxes.

If they really want to show off your Georgia Steeplechase repasts, they can compete for awards as the best decorated picnic box and the best infield tailgate.

If they don’t want to bother with bringing your own food, that’s no problem at the Georgia Steeplechase.

Patrons and their guests can enjoy all the pleasures of the Georgia Steeplechase at the exclusive Chairman’s Pavilion, featuring fine dining and scintillating company. Or they can sample regional foods and wines at the Food Furlough and Vineyard Row.

The day’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. with Brunch at Backstretch, a pleasant way to begin the Georgia Steeplechase experience and get to meet invited Georgia officials and gubernatorial candidates. Also at 10, the Vendor Village opens with shopping for the day and all year round.

The youngsters—the future generation of Georgia Steeplechase fans—will have plenty to keep them busy. Kid’s Corral will feature, among other activities, stick horse decorating and stick horse races. Admission to the Georgia Steeplechase is free for youngsters 12 and under.

Steeplechase race meets are opportunities to dress up or dress down. If tastes run toward dressing up, the Georgia Steeplechase will offer a hat parade and prizes for the most beautiful, most whimsical, and best children’s hats. Also, there’s a competition for the best-dressed gentleman.

Of course, the focus will be on the horses and racing. The Georgia Steeplechase will feature approximately five races sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association, the ruling body of jump racing in America. Expected to participate in the races are all of the sport’s leading jockeys and trainers as well as many prominent horse owners.

The Georgia Steeplechase is all about having fun, and it’s also about benefiting its community. Proceeds from the Georgia Steeplechase will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs in the region and also to two equine rescue organizations, Trinity Rescue and Save the Horses. Donation opportunities also will be available for MUST Ministries, which serves the counties northwest of Atlanta.

The Georgia Steeplechase may be new, but it has hit the ground running and will offer a full day of horse racing and other fun activities for young and older fans on Saturday, April 7. It soon will become early spring’s can’t-miss event in the Greater Atlanta region.

For more information, contact Anthony-Scott Hobbs at (404) 918-7700, or by email at georgiasteeplechase@gmail.com.