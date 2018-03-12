Georgia DOT breaks ground on a new headquarters for its District Six in northwest Georgia

The Georgia Department of Transportation will break ground on a building for its District Six Office in northwest Georgia. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2p.m. It will take at the project site adjacent to 21 Voestapline Drive, in the city of White, Georgia.

Construction on the new building, 8 miles north of the current District Six office, starts immediately. It is expected to take ten months to complete.

GDOT District Six operates and maintains the state transportation system for the 17 counties of Northwest Georgia. The current headquarters, located south of Cartersville, has been in operation for almost 60 years. The new structure will provide much needed improvements to technology and accessibility.