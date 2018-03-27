GDOT state funds improving intersection on HWY 27

The Georgia Department of Transportation has recently approved $184,926 in Quick Response Program funding to improve the safety and efficiency of the intersection of Highway 27 with Gore Fire Hall Road/Unity Church Road in Chattooga County. Work on this high priority project, awarded to Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc., will begin on Monday, April 2, 2018. It is expected to be completed in 30 days.

The contractor will construct right turn lanes on US 27/State Route (SR) 1 north and southbound at its intersection with Gore Fire Hall Road/Unity Church Road in order to enhance safety and improve the flow of traffic at this intersection.

“Upon completion, this Quick Response project will help improve the flow of traffic on SR 1, make it safer and help the public get where they need to go in Chattooga County,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville.

Work on this project will occasionally require lane closures. The lane closures will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists should be aware of the advanced warning signs and watch out for contractor personnel and vehicles in this work zone.

The Quick Response Program supports low cost operational projects on the State Route system such as restriping, intersection improvements, turn lane additions and extensions. These project can be implemented in a short period of time and typically cost less than $200,000. They generally stay within the state right-of-way and require little if any utility relocation. Quick Response projects are identified by Georgia DOT staff and managed through the Office of Local Grants.