Fourth Annual A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom Announced

The 2018 Prom Court includes: Tannika Wester, Mindy Hubenthal, Jeanie Paige McWhorter, Erin Hight, Ghee Wilson, Bryan Mullins, Bryan Johnson and Rob Byars.

The 2018 event will be held at the Museum of Flight at the Richard B. Russell Airport and feature a “Flight to Remember” theme. A sponsor and Prom Court reception will be held from 7-8pm and general admission begins at 8pm. The evening will include an open beer & wine bar, dancing and many fun surprises. Tickets for A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom, a 21 and up event, will be on sale on Wed., March 14th at 6am through an online link on their website www.annighttorememberromega.com. Individual general admission tickets are $50.00 and sponsorships begin at $250.

Committee member Charisse Durham said, “We are pleased to announce a new and larger venue to accommodate more patrons since we’ve sold out the past three years along with a new option of group table sales.” Phil Wilson with Blackstone/OTR said, “Ultimately, this is a FUNraising event and we are thrilled to have been a sponsor since year one and to have helped donate over $95,000.” Durham continued,” We are proud to contribute annually to the Alzheimer’s Association and their programs such as support groups, a 24/7 toll-free helpline, educational programs for families and research for our ultimate goal of finding a cure.”

Anyone interested should follow their Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/anighttorememberromega for all the latest updates.

For more information about A Night to Remember: An Adult Prom, contact Charisse Durham at ANTRFoundation@gmail.com or 470-599-0926.