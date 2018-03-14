Forney Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of a Child

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Department of Human Resources (DHR) began investigating a Forney couple, after a report was made to DHR regarding children and illegal drugs.

Investigators located a small amount of methamphetamine at the residence and discovered that the use of methamphetamine had taken place during a time the children were home. Investigator Brian Gilliland arrested, Nicholas L. Ryals, 28, and Kari D. Thomas, 37, and charged them both with chemical endangerment, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported both suspects to the Cherokee County Detention Center.