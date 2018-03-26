Former Cartersville Employee Charged with Theft

A City of Cartersville customer service employee, Kanneya DeLon Brown-Cooley, acting outside of the law and City policy was recently terminated from employment with the City and arrested on various charges.

This matter continues to be investigated by the Cartersville Police Department.

If your utility bill’s balance does not match what your records indicate it should be, please contact Demi Castillo or Jenny Hall at Customer Service, 770-387-5607 to discuss it.

Kanneya DeLon Brown-Cooley charged with four counts of theft by deception.

From WBHF radio