Floyd Primary Care Donates to Rome Middle School Class

On March 13, 2018, Michael Howell, Assistant Administrator of the Floyd Primary Care

Network, visited Rome Middle School to donate two exam tables to Lauren Pritchard’s 7th grade Healthcare Science class.

Pritchard plans to use these exam tables to create a patient room lab set-up. “Students can practice going into a professional setting and introducing themselves as they would if they were working in a medical office. The exam tables will also be used as a way to get the patients prepped and ready to see a doctor, as well as to practice taking vital signs and more,” she said.

Pritchard’s course is introducing students to the health care field and gives them a head start before they enter high school. “By having our students learn medical abbreviations, how to take vital signs and more, they feel more confident in their abilities because they know these things before they even step foot in the certified nursing assistant (CNA) courses,” said Pritchard.

“The students are able to get real-world experience without having to go outside the doors of the school to find this type of setting,” Howell said. “This environment won’t be foreign to them if they decide to pursue a career in health care.”

The partnership with Floyd Medical Center provides opportunities for educators at Rome Middle School when teaching a particular curriculum. “For example, we’re covering medical lab, EMS, and emergency room health care, so I am able to contact Floyd Medical Center about having guest speakers. The kids can see, now, what they can do professionally later on. This helps the students to strike off or add things to their lists so that they can have a better idea of what they would like to pursue going into their high school career,” Pritchard explained.

Floyd Medical Center is in its second year of managing Rome City Schools’ school nurse program and is also working to certify around 100 seventh- and eighth-grade students in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“It was really a natural fit to use what resources we have around the community to help the student’s education platform,” said Howell.

Rome Middle School Principal Parke Wilkinson is delighted about the partnership with Floyd. “I am very

grateful that we have a partnership where we can help our students and teachers get resources like these exam tables. We will be able to use these valuable resources for years,” said Wilkinson.

Chris Butler, director of Floyd Corporate Health, helped make the donation happen. Wilkinson reached out to Butler because Floyd oversees the school nurse program for Rome City Schools.

“Part of our mission is to be responsive to the community, and our partnership is a way to assist and develop young professionals that may end up working at Floyd, or may be future customers,” Butler explained. Floyd Medical Center’s education efforts go well beyond the middle school classroom. It is also working to educate the community to make better choices to create a healthier Rome and Floyd County.