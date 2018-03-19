Floyd Emergency Medical Services to Host Free Lifesaving Trainin

Floyd Emergency Medical Services will host two, free lifesaving classes on Satur-day, March 31. While the events fall on National Stop the Bleed Day, hands-only CPR and general first aid will also be included with training to stop potentially fatal bleeding.

“All citizens can benefit from this opportunity to learn these lifesaving skills,” said Bud Owens, Director of Floyd EMS.

Those wishing to take the training can go to either session at EMS headquarters, 500 Riverside Parkway NE, Rome. The first will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and the second session will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Both will include Stop the Bleed, hands-only CPR and general first aid training.

“The top cause of preventable death in trauma is bleeding,” said Owens. “Twenty percent of people who have died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control. The national initiative is focused on taking this across the nation to train our citizens to react to any type traumatic injury to save lives.”

The national Stop the Bleed campaign was initiated by the White House in late 2015. In early 2017, the Georgia Trauma Foundation, Georgia Trauma Commission, the Georgia Society of the American College of Surgeons and the Georgia Committee on Trauma launched the program statewide. The state approved funding to provide 12 bleed-ing control kits for every public school in the state.

Floyd has already held Stop the Bleed training for school nurses in the Floyd County, Rome City and Polk County school systems.

Hands-only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. A person who experi-ences a heart attack has the best chance of survival when CPR is performed immediately. Hands-only CPR has been shown to be just as effective as conventional CPR in saving lives and can be performed easily by any member of the general public who has received training.

“It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an ‘out-of-hospital’ setting (such as at home, at work or in a park),” Owens said. “It provides effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation until more advanced personnel can ar-rive to take over and provide additional treatment.”

Anyone interested attending the March 31 training can call Maj. Rick Cobb, with Floyd EMS, at 706.509.3820.