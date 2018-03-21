Floyd County Schools Teachers Announced as 2018 On the Farm STEM Participants

Nathan Medley, an Instructional Technology Specialist and Dona Morgan, a 5th grade teacher at Cave Spring Elementary, has been selected by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture to participate in an On the Farm STEM professional development event in Fort Worth, Texas, March 26-28. The training is designed to bring science to life for participants with the help of American beef cattle ranchers, researchers, nutritionists and veterinarians.

Medley, Morgan, and other participants were selected from a competitive field of applicants. They will receive free registration, reimbursement of up to $750 for approved travel expenses and hotel accommodations for three nights and meals, in addition to educational supplies and resources. Continuing education units will be made available to attendees who complete the program.

This event and two similar ones being held this year build on the success of national On The Farm education events facilitated by the Foundation for the past two years.

Visit the On The Farm resources page on the Foundation’s website to apply for additional information to build awareness, understanding and a positive public perception of agriculture through education.

The Beef Checkoff Program funded development of the On The Farm training and supporting resources. The Beef Checkoff Program, was established as part of the 1985 farm bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified Beef Councils, states retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

(Story contributed by Nathan Medley)