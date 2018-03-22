Floyd County Jail Inmate Found with Drugs

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Roger Carter Weems, 31 of Lindale, is facing an additional charge after authorities said they found him to be in possession of of marijuana while inside the facility.

Weems is charged with possession of drugs by a jail inmate

Previous August 24, 2017

Roger Carter Weems, 31 of Lindale, was pulled over this week after being found driving his car without a tag light and with a tag.

While conducting the stop police said that they found a bag of suspected heroin in the vehicle.

He was also taken into custody on a warrant charging him with forging a check for over $251 on the account of an edlery man back on July 27th at the East Rome Wal-Mart.

Weems is charged with exploitation of the elderly, possession of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, driving with no tag light and no tail light.