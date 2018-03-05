Floyd County Democrats Set for Membership Party on March 15

The Floyd County Democratic Party will hold its annual membership party on Thursday, March 15 at the Rome Area History Museum, 305 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Twice a year, we plan for a large social gathering,” says FCDP Chair, Ruth Demeter. “It’s a great time for people who don’t consider themselves extremely political to come and find out what’s happening with the Democratic party at the local level.”

The keynote speaker for the annual festivity is Richard Ray. Long a strong voice for labor in the state and throughout the South, Ray served as President of the Georgia State AFL-CIO from 1999-2011. He is a member of the Democratic National Committee, the Governor’s Workforce Investment Board, the Worker’s Compensation Advisory Board, the Advisory Council of Labor Studies Program at Georgia State University, and the Kid’s Chance Board of Directors.

The FCDP had originally scheduled gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for the annual event, but the Abrams campaign had a change of schedule and will be unable to attend.

Vice-Chair for Membership and Campaigns, Amy Mendes, is excited about the rise in interest surrounding the local Democratic Party over the last year. “We have been so encouraged by the increase in participation at our monthly meetings,” she states. “We’re excited about the growth and energy we have seen from so many people, and look forward to another year of successful events and some exciting campaigns.”

Admission to the party is $10. Hors d’oevres and drinks will be served. Items will be up for silent auction. Attendees can also renew their memberships or join the FCDP for $10. For further information email info@fcdem.org or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FloydDemocrats/.