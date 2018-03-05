Elizabeth Anderson Named Vice President of Academic Affairs at GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has named Dr. Elizabeth Anderson of Rockmart the new vice president of Academic Affairs. She will fill the role previous held by Dr. Mindy McCannon, who retired in February.

Anderson brings more than 16 years of educational leadership experience to her new position at GNTC. Prior to her new role, she served as the dean of Arts and Sciences at Chattahoochee Technical College (CTC).

As vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, Anderson is responsible for the administration and evaluation of instructional services at all six GNTC campuses, off-site locations, and online education. She also is responsible for new program development and implementation, library services, disability services, tutoring, and apprenticeships.

Anderson is a member of the Georgia Mathematics Advisory Council with the Department of Education as the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) representative of higher education.

“We are very proud to have Dr. Elizabeth Anderson join the staff of GNTC as our new vice president of Academic Affairs,” said Pete McDonald, president of GNTC. “She brings many years of higher education experience to benefit the students of GNTC having served as a faculty member and academic dean at Chattahoochee Technical College.”

Anderson began her educational career as a mathematics teacher at Summerville Middle School, 2002-03, mathematics teacher at Cedartown High School, 2003-08, and a Learning Support Mathematics Instructor at Kennesaw State University, 2009-11.

At Chattahoochee Technical College, Anderson served as an instructor of Mathematics, 2008-11, associate dean of Mathematics, 2011-15, and dean of Arts and Sciences, 2015-18. She also served as the TCSG math representative for the Georgia Department of Education’s committee for developing effective assessment in K-12 education.

Additional higher education academic leadership duties at CTC included serving as program director for Interdisciplinary Studies, presenter for CTC’s Learning Support Redesign at the SACSCOC Annual Meeting, 2013, advisor of the National Technical Honor Society, 2013-16; CTC Council on Advisement, 2015-16; Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Committee, 2013; GOAL student interview panel, 2012; and Innovative Advisory Committee, 2011.

“I am truly excited to be here and be a part of the GNTC team,” said Anderson. “I am confident we will do great things for our students and community.”

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Jacksonville State University, master’s degree from JSU in Secondary Mathematics Education, and a doctoral degree in Higher Education Leadership from Mercer University. She received Magna Cum Laude honors as an undergraduate and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi at MU.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. The Student Help Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844-348-7659 or via online chat athttps://helpcenter.gntc.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.