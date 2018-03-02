510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Ecode Friday March 2, 2018
Rome Man Arrested After Stealing Gun
Rev. Coleman Monroe Wood, age 81, of Silver Creek
Mr. J. W. Thomas, age 74, of Rockmart
Mr. Fred Nesbitt, 90, a well known resident of Calhoun
Home
e-code
Ecode Friday March 2, 2018
Ecode Friday March 2, 2018
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
March 02, 2018
In:
e-code
Print
Email
13700
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Rome Man Arrested After Stealing Gun
Related Articles
Ecode Thursday March 1, 2018
March 01, 2018
Ecode Wednesday February 28, 2018
February 28, 2018
Ecode, Tuesday February 27, 2018
February 27, 2018
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.