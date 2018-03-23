Drug-infused Violence Leads to a List of Charges for Bartow County Woman

A woman suffering from an apparent drug-induced psychosis faces eleven charges, ten of those felonies.

Bartow County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Eidson Street in Acworth on early Sunday morning in reference to a female who tried to break into the home. Upon arrival, deputies heard a female screaming for help and that someone was trying to kill her at the end of the block in a wooded area. They discovered Ashley Marie Jackson of Ocala Florida to be alone with no signs of being assaulted, but acting strange and appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

After trying to flee, Jackson was handcuffed. She flailed her legs and struck the legs of two deputies several times. She stated she had taken heroin and crystal meth.

While being helped out of the wooded area, Jackson continued to fight. Although she was handcuffed, she pulled a Taser out of a deputy’s holster but the other deputy immediately removed it from her. Jackson then grabbed the other deputy’s side arm, but failed to remove it.

During the scuffle, she bit a deputy’s pant leg as well as various vines, briars, and branches. Bartow County firefighters arrived and provided a backboard to try to remove Jackson from the scene. While being strapped to the backboard, she bit an EMT on the left leg, kicked another EMT in the stomach, and kicked two firefighters. Jackson was eventually forced into the backseat of a patrol car.

She was transported to the Bartow County Jail and charged with four counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, two counts of obstructing or hindering firefighters, two counts of obstructing or hindering emergency medical technicians, two counts of removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, and one count of loitering or prowling.

