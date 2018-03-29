Drug Bust Nets 1028 Suspected Marijuana Plants

This week Drug Agents, Investigators and Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located at 156 Valley View Lane on Cloudland. This investigation was the result of complaints of illegal drug activity including the cultivation and sale of marijuana.

Agents executed the search warrant and as a result seized 1028 suspected marijuana plants and some suspected illegal mushrooms. The suspected marijuana was being grown indoors in several different buildings located on the property, including the main house and guest/pool house, a vacant mobile home, a rental house and two small homemade greenhouses. The homeowners had a pretty sophisticated system in place including led lighting with timers, automatic watering systems, liquid fertilizers/food, and heating and cooling. Many of the plants were being grown hydroponically.

At least two of the individuals arrested are convicted felons and there were 20 firearms recovered from the residences.

Charges include: Possession of marijuana, Possession of marijuana w/ intent to distribute, Trafficking in marijuana, Conspiracy and Possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Those arrested were:

William Hoang McKenzie, age 46, of Valley View Lane, Cloudland, GA

Tracy Denice Johnson, age 51, of Valley View Lane, Cloudland, GA

Scottie Ray Hammett, age 31, Crippled Oak Trail, Jasper, GA

Tommy Lee Kiser, age 75, Cove Road, Chickamauga, GA

Christopher Eugene Oglesby, age 60, Co. Road 44, Cedar Bluff, AL

