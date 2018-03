Gov. Nathan Deal will be joined by elected officials and agency heads to sign HB 683, the Amended FY 2018 budget, at the Polk County Airport – Cornelius Moore Field on Friday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Gov. Nathan Deal Elected officials Commissioner Russell McMurry, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Matt Arthur, Technical College System of Georgia WHEN: Friday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. WHERE: Polk County Airport – Cornelius Moore Field 500 Airport Road Cedartown 30125