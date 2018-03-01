Charles Earnest Knox, 73, of Bartow County

Charles Earnest Knox, 73, the husband of Janice Welchel Knox, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his residence. Born in Bartow County on April 14, 1944, Charles was the son of the late Eugene Knox and Retha Tatum Sharit.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Chuck Knox; siblings, Arnold Knox, Rene’ Roberson and mother-in-law, Vera Andrews.

Charles attended Cartersville City Schools. He was self-employed as a carpet mechanic for 35 years before joining Signal Point, in Kennesaw, where he stayed until retirement. Charles was a member of Creekside Fellowship Church. He had a loving personality and never met a stranger. He was an avid outdoorsmen and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, panning for gold and metal detecting. Charles was known and will be remembered for his famous Brunswick stew.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of 47 years; his son, Chris (Tyra) Knox; his daughter, Charla (Larry) Sanders; his sister, Teresa (Chuck) Suttles; 12 grandchildren; 4 (and soon to be five) great-grandchildren; his dog, Happy; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Center Baptist Church with The Reverend Danny May and Pastor Mike Abernathy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Charles will be at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018.

Serving as pallbearers will be Taylor Knox, Cain Knox, Drew Knox, Micah Barron, Brodi Knox Cameron Adams, Conner Adams and Michael Sanders.

