Cedartown Woman Charged with Trafficking Meth in Rome

Victoria Gail Poole, 20 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week for trafficking meth after police said they pulled her over outside the Cottis Inn on Martha Berry Blvd.
Police said they they found her outside the hotel with with her front headlight out and while questioning her they detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle.
A search was conducted and in the process located a bag of meth that was over an ounce, along with a digital scale.
She is charged with trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and a headlight violation.