Cedartown Woman Arrested After Signing Ticket with Fictitious Name

Amber Dawn Bryant, 26 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome after police discovered that she signed a traffic ticket with a fictitious name.

Reports said that it was discovered that she was driving the vehicle without a valid drivers license and on an expired tag.

The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of South Broad Street and Branham Avenue.

Bryant is charged with two counts forgery, false statements and writings, giving false information to police, driving on an expired tag and driving without insurance.