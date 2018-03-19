Cedartown Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery After Meeting Man Online

Calhoun Police have arrested 30-year-old Lorie Jane Thacker of Cedartown and charged her with an armed robbery that occurred back on January 31, 2018.

Reports said that an investigation was launched after receiving information that Thacker had physically attacked the victim. While interviewing the victim, detectives were told he had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by Thacker, after meeting her on social media and inviting her over.

Thacker is charged with armed robbery first degree, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count of battery.

A second person of interest is being sought in this investigation, and more arrests are expected in the near future.