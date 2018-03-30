Cedartown Man Has No Break lights, but Does Have Drugs

Isaiah Alphonzo Sullivan, 23 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after being pulled over for no brake lights. Reports said that while talking with Sullivan police detected a marijuana scent from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led police to find three prescription pills. Police added that Sullivan was also discovered to have been driving without license.

Sullivan is charged with three counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance, driving without license and no brake lights.