Cedartown Man Arrested, Takes Drugs into Floyd County Jail

Marcus Demond Watkins, 39 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after police said he was pulled over for a non working brake light. Police said that while questioning Watkins they found a marijuana cigarette, a smoking marijuana cigarette, a bag of marijuana and a scale with drug residue.

Authorities added that while being booked into the Floyd County Jail he was found with more marijuana.

Watkins was taken into custody at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Vocational Drive.

Watkins is charged with two counts purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.