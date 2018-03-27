Cave Spring Man Found with Drugs while DUI

James Lee Kile, 49 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after being pulled over failing to maintain his lane and to be driving while intoxicated.

Reports said that a search also led police to find numerous marijuana cigarettes as well as prescription pills in a plastic bags.

Kile was taken into custody at Vanns Valley United Methodist Church.

Kile is charged with possession of marijuana, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, DUI and failure to maintain lane.