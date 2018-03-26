Cartersville Woman Found in Trunk with Drugs

Summer Breann Carter, 24 of Catersville, was arrested in Rome after police said she was found with bags of marijuana in the truck of a car.
Carter is charged with two counts the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
