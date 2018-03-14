Calhoun Woman Leads Police on Chase of over 110 mph while on Meth

Tabitha Denise Baldwin, 32 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after police said she failed to slow down and move over for police who was conducting a traffic stop on the Armuchee Connector.

Police added that while attempting to pull Baldwin over she fled from them, reaching speeds of over 110 miles per hour. They went on to state that during the chase Baldwin passed numerous cars in a no pasing zones, ignored red lights and failed to maintain her lane.

Authorities went on to say that after finally being apprehended she admitted that she smoked meth earlier in the day.

They also said that while placing her in custody she resisted officers, which caused an injury to one of them.

The chase lasted for over 22 miles.

Baldwin is charged with attempting to elude police, failure to show due regard, fleeing, three counts obstruction of an officer, construction site speed violation, driving on divided highways, driving on wrong side of the roadway, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving on a suspended license, DUI and passing in a no passing zone.