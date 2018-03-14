Calhoun Company Awarded Major DOT Project

Work could begin soon on resurfacing portions of State Route (SR) 3 and SR 3 Connector in Whitfield County. Georgia DOT has just awarded a contract to Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. of Calhoun, Georgia, valued at nearly two million dollars for a construction project to resurface a 3-mile portion of these highways. The project includes 2.630 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on SR 3, beginning at South Dixie HWY and extending to Abutment Road and on SR 3 Connector, beginning north of Dug Gap Road and extending South Dixie HWY in Whitfield County.

“This project and others like it in northwest Georgia add up to these two things- better mobility and a better quality of life for all the area’s residents,” said Dewayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.

This resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2019, at a construction cost of $1,509,601. Information on construction and lane closure schedules on this project will be forthcoming before work begins.

More details on this and other projects in the Department’s most recent bid awards are available via Award Announcement Download at: https://www.bidx.com/ga/letting?lettingid=18021601.

