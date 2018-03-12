Bartow Sheriff’s Office to Host Citizens Academy

The 10 week program (which will meet on Tuesday evenings and one Saturday) begins on Tuesday, April 10th, and ends on Tuesday, June 5th.
Academy members will be exposed to every aspect of Law Enforcement duties including; Firearms, Personal Safety, Jail Procedures, Administrative Duties, Criminal Investigations, Patrol Operations, 911 Operations, Court Services, Warrants and Civil Division,
Crime Scene Investigation, Narcotics/K-9, C.P.R. Certification, and much more. Participants will have the opportunity to do up to 3 ride-alongs with eligible departments.
Bartow County citizens who desire to qualify for the program must complete and return the application for processing and background check completion byMarch 28th. There is no charge for the class. Options to purchase a polo shirt or CPR card is offered.
Sheriff Millsap states “this program has been a big success and the primary benefit of the program is building a closer relationship with the citizens we serve.”
Applications may be picked up at the B.C.S.O (Admin Lobby 8-5 Monday-Friday) or can be emailed upon request.
Contact: Beth Tidwell / Training Division Admin. Asst. 770-382-5050 Ext. 6771.
Email bethtidwell@bartow.org