Megan Rachelle Lambert, 30, Natashia Marie Lambert, 32, both of Cartersville, and Ashley Anna Downs, 32 of Adairsville, was arrested in Rome this week after they allegedly conspired with Dr. Joseph Burton to obtain and dispense Oxycodone.

Reports said that Dr. Burton prescribed the drugs to the women and they had the prescription filled at Avery Drugs between January until July 2017.

All are charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act.