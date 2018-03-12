Bartow County Man Sets Numerous Homes on Fire

Bartow County deputies arrested Randy Allen Weaver of Cartersville and booked him into the jail on Saturday night for two counts of arson in the first degree and two counts of arson in the second degree. All charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred March 5th.

He is accused of setting his own house on fire, driving a truck to a nearby residence on Dogwood Lane in Cartersville, and setting that house on fire along with the truck he drove there and another truck on the property.

His sister, Johnnie Houston, was living in that other residence. She allegedly got into a physical altercation with a roommate and allegedly said that she and her brother were going to burn the house down with her boyfriend and her roommate in it.

Houston has been charged with one count of battery and two counts of terroristic threats and acts. She was not been arrested at this time.

From WBHF radio